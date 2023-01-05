KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Zoo has welcomed a newborn rhinoceros into its family.
Zuri, a 15-year-old critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to a calf on Dec. 31, the Zoo announced Thursday. The Zoo announced in July that Zuri and 11-year-old father Ruki were expecting.
The baby has arrived! Zuri, a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to an adorable calf in the early morning hours on December 31.⁰There are only about 740 of this type of rhino left in the wild so this birth is important for the subspecies as a whole! pic.twitter.com/aPIUAnn6Uo— Kansas City Zoo (@KansasCityZoo) January 5, 2023
The Zoo said the calf is walking, nursing and even playing with Zuri, who the Zoo says is being patient and attentive as a first-time mother.
"The barn is being kept quiet with limited human interaction to allow them plenty of time to bond, which is a very important process," the Zoo said.
Once Zuri and her newborn have had bonding time, the Zoo said a neonatal exam will be performed to confirm its gender and overall health.
"We will report the gender then, and there will be an opportunity for the public to participate in naming the calf," the Zoo said.
The calf is the first offspring for both parents who came from the Oregon Zoo in April 2018.
According to the Kansas City Zoo, there are only about 740 eastern black rhinoceros left in the wild.