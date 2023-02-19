The Kansas City Missouri Police Department released the funeral arrangements for Officer James Muhlbauer on Sunday.
Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ were killed in a fatal crash on Wednesday. A pedestrian was also killed.
A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Municipal Auditorium, located at 301 W. 13th St. in downtown Kansas City. The funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m.
Details will be released later regarding a procession of emergency vehicles to honor Muhlbauer and Champ.
Muhlbauer was a 20-year veteran of KCPD and was assigned to the canine unit for nearly three years.
Champ was with KCPD for one year and lived with Muhlbauer and his family.
KCPD says an investigation into the crash is being led by its Traffic Investigation Section.