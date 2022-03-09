COLUMBIA − In October, the statewide fuel tax increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5 cents per gallon, but drivers have the opportunity to get refunded this year by saving their receipts.

With gas prices across the country increasing day-by-day, the opportunity for Missourians to get money back is advantageous. On Wednesday, gas prices hit a record high in Columbia coming at $3.99 a gallon, which is 5 cents more than the previous record in 2008.

Gas Prices around Columbia and here at the Clark Lane QuikTrip have reach $3.99 per gallon, but customers who save their receipts 🧾 can earn a refund on the state fuel tax. I’ll have more on these savings on KOMU 8. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jmjpcBNsgm — Chase (@ChaseMatteson) March 9, 2022

Five months later, there are still many Missouri residents who are unaware of the available refund.

"I had no idea and I have been working for QuikTrip for 14 years," Karl Mclaughlin, manager at the Clark Lane QuikTrip, said.

Mclaughlin said the knowledge of these potential savings is something he's going to pass on.

"That is something I will definitely be passing forward to my customers," Mclaughlin said.

Mclaughlin said he believes many customers still take their receipts at the pump as his location goes through eight rolls of receipt paper a day across its 22 pumps. He believes if more people knew about the tax refund, then more people would take their receipts.

"If you get a tax break... more money in your pocket... that would be a benefit to keeping the receipts," Mclaughlin said.

To get refunded from the state, the process is not as simple as mailing in the receipts. Participants must fill out forms from the Missouri Department of Revenue and send in the collected receipts.

Missourians will only be refunded on the 2.5 cent increase per gallon, and not the entire fuel tax. Additionally, only Missouri motor fuel vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds for highway use will be eligible.

On the forms, participants will have to include the following:

Date motor fuel was purchased

Name of seller and address of seller (street, city, state, zip)

Name of purchaser and address of purchaser

Reason fuel was purchased and type of fuel

Gallons purchased and price per gallon (at time of sale)

Missouri motor fuel tax paid on the gallons

The forms cannot be submitted until July 1, 2022.

Mclaughlin said a lot of people who select to receive their receipts at the pump either throw them away almost instantly or don't take them at all.

"A lot of people just want to see the correct charge and then throw it away," Mclaughlin said.

Now, while the process is rather lengthy to get a few bucks back, Mclaughlin believes it is still a beneficial opportunity.

"I think it's a great thing... good things can be tedious," Mclaughlin said.