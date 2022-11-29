MISSOURI - Kevin Johnson was executed by lethal injection around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.
Johnson was scheduled to be executed for the 2005 murder of a Kirkwood police Sgt. William McEntee, a crime Johnson committed at 19 years old.
The Missouri State Supreme Court denied Johnson's request late Monday night for a stay of execution.
The U.S. Supreme Court also denied a request for a stay late Tuesday. Justice Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson indicated they would support a stay.
Gov. Parson denied a clemency plea for Johnson on Monday.
The case for the death penalty
MU law professor Rodney Uphoff said some argue the death penalty provides closure to the family of the victims, while others say it deters people from committing the original crimes.
"Most murders are committed by people who have mental health issues or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and they aren't thinking about potential punishment," Uphoff said. "They're also not even thinking about getting caught, they act more impulsively. So the possibility of death penalty is not something that factors into their analysis and deciding whether to commit."
Uphoff said the murder rate tends to be higher in those states that do have the death penalty.
As for closure for the victims, he said the death penalty does not always provide that either.
"It take so long to carry out the death penalties," Uphoff said. "I'm not sure that it really provides, it does provide closure to a few victims, but there are a lot of victims who are not necessarily interested in seeing the person get the death penalty, either because they are philosophically opposed to the death penalty, or they don't think that it provides any closure."
Executions in Missouri by Governor
Johnson's execution was the fifth execution under Gov. Parson.
Since 2000, 51 men have been executed in the state of Missouri.
Prior to 2000, former Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan, a Democrat, allowed the most executions in the state with 26 in his tenure as governor, from 1993 to 2000. He granted clemency once to Darrel Mease after doctors diagnosed Mease with mental impairments too severe to understand his death penalty.
Twenty men were executed under Bob Holden's (D) time as governor from 2001 to 2005.
No executions were performed during Matt Blunt's (R) time as governor from 2005 to 2009.
Twenty-two men were executed under Jay Nixon, also a Democrat, from 2009 to 2017.
No one was executed during Eric Greitens' time as governor from 2017-2018.
Number of executions across the country
In the United States, 1,556 men and women have been executed since the 1970s.
Texas has the most executions with 578, and Oklahoma with the second most at 119.
Missouri has a total of 92 executions so far.
Discrimination in execution
Johnson's attorneys say there was racial bias involved in his sentencing back in 2007. According to his attorneys, the death penalty was disproportionately served to defendants whose victims were white during the tenure of former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch, who held office from 1991 to 2019.
Uphoff said not only racial discrimination, but all different types of discrimination is present throughout the system.
"There is a fair amount of evidence to suggest that the death penalty is not handed out in a racially neutral way," Uphoff said. "If you look at statistics and studies, and there have been studies done, it's fairly clear that race matters in terms of who gets the death penalty and who doesn't get the death penalty. And Black men are more likely to get the death penalty than white men, even if their crimes appear to be similar or relatively similar."
It also largely varies the locations where someone commits the crime.
"If you commit a murder in St. Louis County, you're much more likely to get the death penalty than if you commit a murder in Jackson County in Kansas City," Uphoff said.
Execution processes throughout the U.S.
From sentencing to execution, it takes more than a decade of people sitting on death row awaiting execution.
Uphoff said this time is usually spent with the layers of appeal built into the system.
"We want to make sure we jump through all of these hoops to ensure that we got it absolutely right," Uphoff said. "But our system is not fail proof, no matter how many hoops we have. If it's an eyewitness identification case, it's virtually impossible to ensure that the jury absolutely got it right, because we've got, you know, over 150 or 200, examples, in death penalty cases of people who were ultimately acquitted based on DNA, because we didn't get it right."
For the case of Johnson, the judge passed down his sentence in 2005, when he was 19 years old. Johnson is now being executed 17 years later at the age of 36.
Uphoff said he believes that some people can actually turn their life around after that time spent in prison.
"There are people who completely turn their life around in prison, and they are no longer a threat to anyone," Uphoff said. "But if we give them the death penalty, and now they've been redeemed, and they're no longer the worst of the worst, why do we really need to execute them, let them live the rest of their life. Because they actually can be a positive force now not a negative force."