WASHINGTON — A Korean War veteran will finally get to come home to Missouri, following identification of remains.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that Army Sgt. Lloyd A. Alumbaugh, 21, of Jasper, Missouri, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for April 21, 2020.
In late 1950, Alumbaugh was a member of Ambulance Company, 7th Medical Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 28, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.
On July 27, 2018, following a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.
The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were taken to the DPAA laboratory for identification.
Scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence to identify his remains. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.
Alumbaugh’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Alumbaugh will be buried June 25, 2021, in Reeds, Missouri.