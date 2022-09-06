MISSOURI − The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it investigated four fatal crashes, one boating fatality and one drowning over the 2022 Labor Day weekend.
The Labor Day counting period ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. These numbers are preliminary, MSHP said.
Overall, the highway patrol said it responded to 276 crashes, 97 with injuries and four fatalities. MSHP made 113 driving-while-intoxicated arrests and 55 drug-related arrests, according to a news release. Springfield police also investigated one traffic fatality.
Troopers responded to seven boating crashes, three with injuries and one fatality. MSHP also arrested five people for boating while intoxicated, the release said.
Troop F, which covers most of mid-Missouri, responded to two traffic fatalities and one boating fatality over the long weekend.
Versailles resident Steven Stafford, 25, died in a head-on crash Friday on Route MM in Morgan County. He was not wearing a seatbelt, MSHP said. The driver who struck Stafford's vehicle also sustained serious injuries.
A 3-year-old boy from Rocky Mount also died Saturday when the vehicle he was in traveled off the right side of Route W in Morgan County, struck a sign and overturned. MSHP said the child was not restrained in an age-appropriate restraint. The driver, Larry Lunnin, and another child were injured. Lunnin has since been arrested.
Other fatal crashes happened on Highway 51 in Butler County, at the intersection of Grant and Meadowmere in Greene County and on U.S. Highway 60 in Carter County.
The boating fatality happened at the Lake of the Ozarks. Louisville, Kentucky resident Tyler Elliot, 29, drowned after jumping off a boat to swim. MSHP said he was reportedly impaired and had "diminished swimming capabilities." He was not wearing a life jacket, according to MSHP.
The highway patrol also investigated a drowning Sunday in Ozark County, in the North Fork of the White River. Ryan McGee, 21, drowned after wading into deep water, MSHP said. He was not wearing a life jacket.
During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, the highway patrol investigated 318 traffic crashes, including 121 injuries and six of 11 fatalities. One-hundred and nine arrests were made for driving while intoxicated and four for boating while intoxicated. There were nine boating crashes, four with injuries and one fatality, and no drownings during the 2021 weekend.