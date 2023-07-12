COLUMBIA — The Laclede County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a "suspicious death" after a body was found Wednesday afternoon.
A body of a male was found near a wooded area in the 26000 block of Oklahoma Drive, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. The autopsy is pending.
Authorities are looking for a white 1994 Ford truck with Missouri license plate 8WG-R11. The sheriff's office said the truck is associated with the address where the body was discovered.
The sheriff's office can be contacted at 417-532-2311 or sheriff265@lacledecountymissouri.org.