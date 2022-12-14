LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Ameren Missouri is reminding Lake of the Ozarks property owners to winterize their docks before the annual lake drawdown begins soon.
According to a news release, Ameren Missouri will drop water levels to reduce the possibility of flooding in the spring.
“We want property owners to be aware that these fluctuations will occur periodically in the lake and Osage River, and that winterizing their docks can reduce the risk of damage from changing water levels as well as from ice," Travis Hart, director of Hydro Operations at Ameren Missouri, said.
In preparation for the winter season, Ameren Missouri offers the following tips to dock owners:
- Below the dam, remove docks from the Osage River before freezing occurs.
- Ensure that hinges, pins and other connections linking docks to seawalls or piers have the flexibility to follow water-level fluctuations.
- Lengthen cables to allow docks to drop as the lake or river levels drop.
- Use a dock deicer to help protect docks from ice damage. Be aware that a deicer may not provide protection from large ice sheets and blocks.
- Ask neighbors to keep an eye on the dock or retain a local dock builder or similar contractor to care for the property when the site is unoccupied.
Dock owners can obtain up-to-date information on lake water levels and river flows online at AmerenMissouri.com/Lake or by calling for the Lake Level Daily Report at 573-365-9205.