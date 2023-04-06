LEBANON − The Lake Regional Health System will open its new Lebanon campus on May 1.
Services will include primary care for the whole family, walk-in care, occupational medicine and specialty care in cardiology, gastroenterology, OB-GYN, orthopedics and pulmonology. Digital X-ray services, echocardiograms, ultrasound, mammography and bone density testing also will be available.
“With this expansion, we’re making it clear: We’re committed to Lebanon, and we’re investing in the health care needs of this community,” Kevin McRoberts, FACHE, Lake Regional CEO, said in a news release. “We welcome our patients and the Lebanon community to come to our open house to visit with our local care team and to tour this community’s new 33,500-square-foot home for health care.”
Advanced imaging services will be added during the summer, while nephrology, neurology and sleep medicine will be added in the fall.
To celebrate the opening, Lake Regional will host a open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Tours of the new campus, free health screenings, free hot dog lunches, free ice cream and free t-shirts will be offered to attendees.
Plans for the new Lebanon campus began in 2020 following a donation by The Williams Family Trust, according to a news release. Lebanon residents Bill and Janet Williams donated a portion of the 12.acre-tract, and construction began in June 2021.
Lake Regional Home Health's Elm Street location will continue to offer services in Laclede County.
The Lebanon campus is located at 755 Cowan Drive, near Interstate 44 exit 130.