JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Senate Judiciary Committee met Monday to hear two bills regarding compensation to people for wrongful conviction.
Senate bills 146 and 253, filed by Sen. Steven Roberts (D-St. Louis) and Sen. Brian Williams (D-University City), would provide up to $65,000 per year of wrongful incarceration, as well as up to $25,000 for each additional year served on parole or post-release supervision.
"Well, I feel like the statute addresses a lot of issues and necessary fixes," Joshua Kezer, a former exoneree in Missouri, said. "I don't think it goes quite far enough, but I am confident that the people that are leading this effort understand that and that, you know, they're going to continue to do their best."
In attendance at the hearing were several exonerees who testified in favor of the bills and spoke in their experiences in being exonerated, including Lamar Johnson and Ricky Kidd. Advocates from the Midwest Innocence Project and the Innocence Project also spoke out in support of the bills.
"I would just ask every senator to support this bill as a bipartisan effort to see it as an opportunity to do the right thing," Kezer said. "It's an opportunity as a state to do the right thing towards the people it has victimized in the justice system."
Last Tuesday, Johnson was freed after spending nearly 28 years in prison. A judge ruled he was innocent from a previous murder conviction, but under current state law, Johnson is likely ineligible for compensation for wrongful imprisonment.
“I have an understanding of what’s to come, that after all of I’ve been out here for a while, that I’m going to face some of the things they have faced," Johnson said in regard to hearing from the other exonerees.
The Senate committee will go forward in discussing the two bills, including discussions with stakeholders on the best ways to move forward.