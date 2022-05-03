DALLAS COUNTY − Officials in Dallas County are investigating after a body was found in a well Sunday.
In the late afternoon, a group of mushroom hunters came across a hand-dug well, according to a Facebook post from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.
Curious about the depth, the mushroom hunters grabbed a stick to measure it, and a human body came to the surface.
Dallas County deputies guarded the scene until morning and the body was removed on Monday. The area was also searched for any remaining evidence. An autopsy is scheduled for this coming Thursday, the sheriff's office said.
If anyone has any information about the investigation, call the Dallas County Sheriff's office at 417-345-2441.