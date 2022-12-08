COLUMBIA - Missouri State Rep. Brian Seitz (R-Branson) filed a one page bill last week that would provide all students with free meals.
The federal government provided schools to give students free meals during the pandemic, but Congress ended that program in June.
"We have proven during that time period that government can do that for students," Rep. Seitz said. "The time has come that we should do that on a permanent basis."
Now that the program is over, families will have to apply for free and reduced meals. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, families who make 130% or below the poverty line qualify for free lunch.
Seitz's bill would expand free meals to all students, regardless of income.
"I think that this would help them [students] to learn better if they're satisfied physically with a good meal," he said.
Christine Woody, the food policy manager with Empower Missouri, acknowledged that her organization usually doesn't agree with Seitz, a conservative Republican. But she says in this case, Seitz is right.
"We were really excited to see Representative Seitz file his bill," Woody said.
"It would be hugely beneficial not only to school children and their families but school districts as well," Woody said. "We know that children learn best when they have good healthy meals."
Right now Missouri schools can enroll in a federal program that allow schools in high poverty areas to provide free meals to all students. According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, schools that qualify for the program provided more than $4 million free lunches in October.
Rep. Seitz said he wants to help families who might not qualify for free lunch, but still struggle financially.
"I see it as a fairness issue," Seitz said. "Conversely we are also providing incarcerated individuals with breakfast, lunch, and dinner and so forth. Why can we not do that for some of the most vulnerable in our society? And that would be our young children."
Rep. Seitz said he isn't sure how much the program would cost, but he wants to use some of Missouri's surplus money to pay for it.
State Sen. Angela Mosley (D-Florissant) filed a similar bill that would require schools to provide a free meal to any student who asks for one. It would also prohibit schools from publicly identifying students who qualify for free and reduced meals.
Legislators will return to Jefferson City on Jan. 4 of next year for the start of the new session.