COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) could widen Interstate 70 to three or four lanes in each direction, thanks to surplus budget money in the state.
State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) prefiled a bill Thursday that proposes that general revenue funds that exceed $4 billion be transferred to the proposed Interstate 70 Improvement Fund.
Currently, the state has a surplus in budget money of $6 billion.
Missourians for Transportation Investment is a group advocating for any funds put toward I-70. Jeff Glenn, the executive director for Missourians for Transportation Investment, called I-70 an "incredible economic engine for the state of Missouri."
"It promotes safety, it promotes travel across the state. It's vital part of our state's supply chain," Glenn said. "It's an important freight corridor and we believe that it should be a high priority for legislative leaders."
Glenn said expanding to three lanes in each direction could help alleviate some of that traffic congestion.
"[It would] make it easier for people to get to work, to visit relatives, to attend the university or universities along the corridor to access health care, all of those different things that are important quality of life issues for Missourians," Glenn said.
Starting in St. Charles, I-70 first broke ground in 1956 and once was called a “masterpiece of engineering,” according to The Washington Post.
Glenn said there's a constant shortfall between the money that the state has available and the price tag on the projects Missourians have identified as transportation needs.
"Part of that gap exists because we went about 30 years without a change in our state motor fuel tax," he said.
Additionally, Eigel proposed dedicating about 2% annually of the ongoing revenue for the next 10 years to the fund.
"For something like this to make its way through the General Assembly, the General Assembly will wrap up mid-May and we'll know by then whether or not they have taken steps to do this sort of thing," Glenn said.
The total cost of this proposal is not yet known. The legislative session will begin Jan. 4.