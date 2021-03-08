MISSOURI - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced Monday morning he will not be running for re-election in 2022.
The 71-year-old has served in the Senate since 2011 and also spent time as a congressman and Missouri Secretary of State.
“After 14 General Election victories -- three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections -- I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt said in his announcement video.
Lawmakers in Missouri and around the country have shared their reactions to the news.
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley
"Roy Blunt has been a Missouri institution. A consummate legislator, Roy has worked tirelessly for the state he loves and has served Missourians with distinction. He and Abby have been true friends to Erin and me and our family. We wish them the very best."
Governor Mike Parson
Parson thanks Blunt for keeping his "love of Missouri first and foremost."
Since becoming Governor, Senator @RoyBlunt and I have worked together on many issues and projects from infrastructure, workforce development, and childcare, to more recently on the COVID-19 response.Thank you Roy for always keeping your love of Missouri first and foremost. pic.twitter.com/I6VkUObFAS— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 8, 2021
Mike Kehoe, Lieutenant Governor of Missouri
Kehoe said Blunt has been dedicated to helping Missourians.
My statement regarding @RoyBlunt’s distinguished service. pic.twitter.com/QSYDZy2eXA— Mike Kehoe (@LtGovMikeKehoe) March 8, 2021
Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens
Greitens is considering running for Blunt's seat in 2022.
Appreciate your support, brother.Thank you for your service as one of New York’s finest. I’m prouder now than ever to stand with America’s police officers— past and present. https://t.co/k1nnFStgbK— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) March 8, 2021
Former Senator Claire McCaskill
McCaskill, who previously served as U.S. Senator at the same time as Blunt, says she will never run for office again.
To all that are asking: thank you to the many who have said kind things. But I will never run for office again. Nope. Not gonna happen. Never. I am so happy I feel guilty sometimes. #RoyBluntRetiring— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) March 8, 2021
Jay Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State
Ashcroft said he appreciates Blunt's "service to Missouri and our country."
Jay Ashcroft Thanks @RoyBluntMO for His Service to Missouri. pic.twitter.com/ogd9Y4A0bb— Jay Ashcroft (@JayAshcroftMO) March 8, 2021
Caleb Rowden, Missouri State Senator
.@RoyBlunt has done as much as anyone in modern history to move Missouri forward — in the majority…in the minority…it didn’t matter. His slogan, #RoyDelivers, was more than just lip service. It was his promise to Missourians…and he delivered!Thank you for your service Roy! https://t.co/FkM12kIpxF— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) March 8, 2021
Congresswoman Ann Wagner
Wagner said Monday's announcement is "the end of an era."
Today all Missourians celebrate the career of Roy Blunt. While today’s announcement is the end of an era, I look forward to working w/ him in service to Missouri during the remainder of his term & know he will do his utmost for our great state. Read more⬇️https://t.co/5WgFV6FWk9— Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) March 8, 2021
Congressman Billy Long
“Roy has served the people of Missouri with endless energy at the local, state, and national level for over four decades. During his tenure, he has always been a champion for the people of Missouri.”
Jason Kander, Former Missouri Secretary of State
Kander said he will not be running for Senator because he loves his current job.
Regarding the Senate in ‘22:Always nice to be asked. Thanks.My decision not to run was never about who I’d run against.I’m the President of @VCP_HQ and we’re building campuses for vets around the USA. Love this work, don’t want a new job.I’ll campaign for the Dem nominee!— Jason Kander (@JasonKander) March 8, 2021
Scott Sifton, Dem. Candidate for open Senate Seat
Sifton said he's "running to deliver for working families."
My statement on the race for Missouri's open senate seat. pic.twitter.com/6IMgs7U9qr— Scott Sifton (@ScottSifton) March 8, 2021
Lucas Kunce, Dem. Candidate for open Senate Seat
Big news — Senator Roy Blunt just announced he won't be seeking reelection.Missourians deserve better than Blunt and Josh Hawley. 2022 is now our best shot to show them what that looks like. If you want to see me jump in this race, can you chip in?https://t.co/hNb8oFFNzd— Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) March 8, 2021
Missouri Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer
Thank you to my friend @RoyBlunt for years of service to our great state. Looking forward to working together to advance Missouri priorities in Congress over the next two years. https://t.co/WooA37ChZE— Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlaine) March 8, 2021
Nick Myers, Chairman of Missouri Republican Party
"Throughout his years of service to Missourians, Senator Blunt always made Missouri his number one priority and has always done his duty. I look forward to Missouri continuing to benefit from his presence in the US Senate over the next two years."
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick
I am grateful for his years of service to Missouri, the opportunity to learn from him, and his work on behalf of the taxpayers of this state and country. His leadership in Washington will be missed but his impact here in Missouri will be felt for a long time.”— Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick (@MOTreasurer) March 8, 2021
Rick Scott, Chairman of National Republican Senatorial Committee
“Roy Blunt has dedicated his career to making Missouri a better place to raise a family, start a business and achieve the American dream. Rising to leadership ranks in both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate, Senator Blunt has always proven himself as a lawmaker who is unafraid of rolling up his sleeves to get work done for Missourians and all Americans."
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott
I’m sad to hear about the retirement of my dear friend, @RoyBlunt. I’m inspired by Roy’s faith, wisdom, love for this country, and undeniable devotion and passion for the great people of Missouri. He will be greatly missed! https://t.co/O7m6KWItYX— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) March 8, 2021
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown
Whether it’s fighting for pro-worker trade policies, workforce development, or increasing funding and treatment options for people diagnosed with cancer, Roy and I have been able to work together to get things done for Ohioans and Missourians.— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) March 8, 2021