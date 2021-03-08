MISSOURI - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced Monday morning he will not be running for re-election in 2022.

The 71-year-old has served in the Senate since 2011 and also spent time as a congressman and Missouri Secretary of State. 

“After 14 General Election victories -- three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections -- I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt said in his announcement video.

Lawmakers in Missouri and around the country have shared their reactions to the news.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley

"Roy Blunt has been a Missouri institution. A consummate legislator, Roy has worked tirelessly for the state he loves and has served Missourians with distinction. He and Abby have been true friends to Erin and me and our family. We wish them the very best."

Governor Mike Parson

Parson thanks Blunt for keeping his "love of Missouri first and foremost."

Mike Kehoe, Lieutenant Governor of Missouri

Kehoe said Blunt has been dedicated to helping Missourians.

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens

Greitens is considering running for Blunt's seat in 2022. 

Former Senator Claire McCaskill

McCaskill, who previously served as U.S. Senator at the same time as Blunt, says she will never run for office again.

Jay Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State

Ashcroft said he appreciates Blunt's "service to Missouri and our country."

Caleb Rowden, Missouri State Senator

Congresswoman Ann Wagner

Wagner said Monday's announcement is "the end of an era."

Congressman Billy Long

“Roy has served the people of Missouri with endless energy at the local, state, and national level for over four decades. During his tenure, he has always been a champion for the people of Missouri.”

Jason Kander, Former Missouri Secretary of State

Kander said he will not be running for Senator because he loves his current job.

Scott Sifton, Dem. Candidate for open Senate Seat

Sifton said he's "running to deliver for working families."

Lucas Kunce, Dem. Candidate for open Senate Seat

Missouri Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer

Nick Myers, Chairman of Missouri Republican Party

"Throughout his years of service to Missourians, Senator Blunt always made Missouri his number one priority and has always done his duty. I look forward to Missouri continuing to benefit from his presence in the US Senate over the next two years."

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick 

Rick Scott, Chairman of National Republican Senatorial Committee

“Roy Blunt has dedicated his career to making Missouri a better place to raise a family, start a business and achieve the American dream. Rising to leadership ranks in both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate, Senator Blunt has always proven himself as a lawmaker who is unafraid of rolling up his sleeves to get work done for Missourians and all Americans."

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED