JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s lawmakers met at the Capitol Wednesday for its veto session and an extraordinary session, which was called by Gov. Mike Parson.
Parson called for the session to implement a new tax plan.
Analysis by the Missouri Budget Project predicts a loss of $950 million in state revenue if the plan passes. That analysis also claims the loss would most significantly impact funding for schools, public safety and health care.
Both the House and Senate adjourned their sessions until next week.
The Senate introduced more than 20 bills, some completely unrelated to tax cuts or tax credits.
Rep. David Tyson Smith, a Democrat representing the 45th district, said there is not a roadmap for moving through the rest of the extraordinary session.
“On the House side, it was very procedural,” he said. “We gaveled in and out. We’re going to come back next week to see what happens, but it’s really up in the air. No one really knows how this is going to go. It’s been a big question mark.”
Sen. Dave Schatz, a Republican representing the 26th district and also the President Pro Tem, expected the adjustment curve with Wednesday’s return.
“We’re still in the process on the special and the veto, all of that is kind of combined together,” he said. “We just had a caucus meeting and we’re working to some conclusion on the consensus of the direction we want to go.”
Schatz argues that claims from minority leaders about revenue loss are exaggerated.
“We’re just trying to make a determination in a responsible way to do that,” Schatz said about the proposed tax cuts. “That’s why we’re being careful and thoughtful.”
There is not yet an indication for how long the extraordinary session will last. Some lawmakers will return Thursday for a technical session, which consists of less substantive work and doesn’t require all the lawmakers to be present, according to Smith.