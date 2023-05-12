JEFFERSON CITY − On the last day of the 2023 Missouri legislative session, several bills remain in limbo.
The Senate has yet to pass the sports wagering bill. It's currently being held up by Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who filibustered in support of a personal property tax bill.
"We will cut personal property taxes today in the Missouri Senate or do nothing else," Eigel said in a tweet Friday morning.
In the Missouri House of Representatives, several bills were moved to Gov. Mike Parson's desk after being truly agreed and passed:
- SB 45 and 90 truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 116-40. The bill "modifies provisions relating to MO HealthNet."
- SB 20 truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 155-0. The bill "modifies terms of active employee members of the Board of Trustees of the Missouri Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol Employees' Retirement System."
- HBs 115 and 99 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 141-15. The bill "modifies provisions relating to the scope of practice for physical therapists."
- HB 202 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 105-47. The bill "repeals the industrial hemp regulatory program."
- SB 109 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 132-15. The bill "modifies provisions governing mining."
- SJR 26 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 91-27. The bill "authorizes a property tax exemption for certain property used for child care."
- SB 63 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 152-3. The bill "creates new provisions relating to financial institutions."
- SB 227 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 155-0. The bill "modifies provisions relating to the culpable mental state necessary for a homicide offense."
Representatives from both sides of the aisle voted in support of SB 45 and 90. Rep. Patty Lewis (D-Jackson County) said she's happy to support the bill. However, she said she hopes next year the House will address a section of the bill that was stripped out in conference.
"This truly is life or death," Lewis said. "And as we talk about maternal mortality, I want to talk about a piece that was stripped out [of the bill] that I hope we can address next year, which was the annual supply of birth control. It was voted out of this House and stripped out of conference. This, overall is a great health care bill, and I am happy to support it."
Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) spoke in support of an emergency clause within SB 45 and 90.
"The emergency residency clause is very time sensitive and it is truly an emergency or we'll be a year behind," Haden said. "So I'd appreciate everyone's support on this. And just remember this could be your doctor that could save your kid."
The 2023 legislative session ends at 5 p.m. Friday. Check back for updates to this story.