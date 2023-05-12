JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri legislature ended its general session with a bit of conflict, but lawmakers say they've succeeded in accomplishing their agendas.
In their final reflections, leading lawmakers highlighted multiple aspects of the 102nd General Session that they're proud of. Speaker of the House Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) mentioned top priorities that passed included:
- Eliminating income tax on social security (SB 190)
- Limiting gender-affirming care for minors and forcing transgender high school athletes to play on teams corresponding to their gender assigned at birth (SB 39 and 49)
- Granting employers to encourage employees to obtain upskill credentials (HB 417)
- Establishing tax credits for certain entertainment (SB 94)
- Eliminating barriers to direct access to physical therapy (SB 51)
- Increasing tax credit for nonrecurring adoption expenses (SB 24)
"I could not be prouder of the men and women behind me," Plocher said in the House press conference. "We've passed a great conservative agenda for the state of Missouri."
On the other side of the House of Representatives, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (R-Springfield) highlighted:
- Ending the "cliff effect" and easing transitions for safety net programs (SB 82)
- Investing in infrastructure across the state, including allocating $2.8 billion to widen I-70 to three lanes on each side
- Raising pay for state workers by 8.7% (HB 14)
"When the session started, we had many reasons for optimism," Quade said. "We had good bipartisan relationships and a State of the State from the governor that was largely bipartisan. But, the Republican supermajority derailed our opportunities with an extreme agenda centered on culture wars to divide Missourians into us and them. House Democrats believe in building our state into a place where people want to live and businesses want to locate. That won't happen by terrorizing innocent children and their families to the point they feel it's necessary to flee the state to be safe from their very own government."
Both parties mentioned the importance of expanding state-funded postpartum health care for mothers and newborns to one year after birth.
The Senate did not pass any bills Friday. One bill focused on sports wagering was held up by Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who filibustered in support of a personal property tax bill that he sponsored.
"We will cut personal property taxes today in the Missouri Senate or do nothing else," Eigel said in a tweet Friday morning.
When the Senate returned to session on Friday afternoon, Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) immediately proposed an amendment to the daily Senate Journal to adjourn the session.
After it was voted down, he and Sen. Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville) participated in back-and-forth filibuster for multiple hours. Both state Senators have previously been part of lengthy filibuster efforts throughout the final week of the session.
In the Missouri House of Representatives, several bills were moved to Gov. Mike Parson's desk Friday after being truly agreed and passed:
- SB 45 and 90 truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 116-40. The bill "modifies provisions relating to MO HealthNet."
- SB 20 truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 155-0. The bill "modifies terms of active employee members of the Board of Trustees of the Missouri Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol Employees' Retirement System."
- HBs 115 and 99 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 141-15. The bill "modifies provisions relating to the scope of practice for physical therapists."
- HB 202 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 105-47. The bill "repeals the industrial hemp regulatory program."
- SB 109 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 132-15. The bill "modifies provisions governing mining."
- SJR 26 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 91-27. The bill "authorizes a property tax exemption for certain property used for child care."
- SB 63 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 152-3. The bill "creates new provisions relating to financial institutions."
- SB 227 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 155-0. The bill "modifies provisions relating to the culpable mental state necessary for a homicide offense."
- SB 133 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 115-22. The bill "modifies provisions relating to taxation," specifically creating an income tax deduction for certain dependents. Its status as an emergency clause was defeated.
- SB 111 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 145-2. The bill "'modifies provisions relating to the administration of state employees."
- SCR 10 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 148-0. The bill "authorizes the statutorily required independent audit of the State Auditor."
- SB 157 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 111-40. The bill "modifies provisions relating to professions requiring licensure." Its status as an emergency clause was defeated.
- HBs 802, 807 and 886 were truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 151-0. The bill "authorizes the conveyance of certain state property."
- SB 34 was truly agreed and finally passed by a vote of 108-30. The bill "authorizes school districts to offer elective social studies courses on the Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament."
- SB 35 was truly agreed to and finally passed by a vote of 114-9. The bill "modifies provisions related to the suspension of licenses for failure to comply with a child support order."
- SB 13 was truly agreed to and finally passed by a vote of 82-43. The bill "modifies provisions relating to financial institutions.
Representatives from both sides of the aisle voted in support of SB 45 and 90. Rep. Patty Lewis (D-Jackson County) said she's happy to support the bill. However, she said she hopes next year the House will address a section of the bill that was stripped out in conference.
"This truly is life or death," Lewis said. "And as we talk about maternal mortality, I want to talk about a piece that was stripped out [of the bill] that I hope we can address next year, which was the annual supply of birth control. It was voted out of this House and stripped out of conference. This, overall is a great health care bill, and I am happy to support it."
Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) spoke in support of an emergency clause within SB 45 and 90.
"The emergency residency clause is very time sensitive and it is truly an emergency or we'll be a year behind," Haden said. "So I'd appreciate everyone's support on this. And just remember this could be your doctor that could save your kid."