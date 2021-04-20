MISSOURI - Dr. Randall Williams submitted a letter of resignation to Governor Mike Parson Tuesday, according to a news release. Williams was the Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Gov. Parson accepted the letter Tuesday morning. The news release did not give a reason regarding the resignation.
"Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to Missouri, especially this past year in dealing with COVID-19," Parson said in the release. "We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors."
Some lawmakers were not expecting to come into the office to find out about the resignation.
"I just walked in the office about an hour ago, probably two by now and got the word," said Representative Mike Stevens.
Representative Kent Haden is on the Health and Mental Health Committee, they had no idea.
"We had no indication that he was going to resign," said Rep. Haden, "what he's been under the last year, is certainly not what he signed up for."
Parson named Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell as Acting Director of DHSS, effective immediately. Knodell has served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Parson since 2017.
The news release said Knodell has played a "leading role" in Missouri's COVID-19 response.
Dr. Williams was nominated by former Governor Eric Greitens for the position in February 2017 and was sworn in, in March 2017. He previously served as North Carolina's public health director.
His time as Missouri's public health director got off to a rocky start, when a North Carolina toxicologist accused Williams of "acting unethically" in reversing a 2015 warning which told residents living near a coal plant not to drink the water, after consulting with other health officials and scientists.
Williams said that he chose to remove the warning after he and other health officials determined the threshold for toxicity was too low and that certain chemicals found in the water were found in similar quantities elsewhere.
House Minority Leader Rep. Crystal Quade released the following statement, which highlighted other controversies during Williams' tenure.
“During his tenure at the Department of Health and Senior Services, Director Williams unethically tracked the menstrual cycles of Missouri women without their knowledge or consent, bungled the implementation of legalized medical marijuana, led the state’s failed response to COVID-19 and routinely refused to answer basic questions from lawmakers," Quade said in the statement.
"Through it all he somehow managed to keep his job. With his sudden and unexplained resignation, one can’t help but wonder what finally convinced the governor to show him the door.”
Yamelsie Rodríguez, President and CEO, Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, also released a statement shortly after the announcement.
“For two years, Reproductive Health Services has vehemently called for the resignation of Randall Williams — for tracking patients’ menstrual cycles, for politicizing public health, trying and failing to ban abortion, and jeopardizing countless Missourians during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic," Rodríguez said.
"We’re disappointed it took this long, but we feel vindicated for every Missourian whose life was made harder because of Williams’ failure as a public health leader.”