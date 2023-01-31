JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri lawmakers are set to continue committee meetings Tuesday on what Republicans are calling the “Save Women's Sports Act."
The act aims to prevent transgender students from playing girls' sports. Previously, if transgender student athletes could prove they had undergone gender therapy for a year and maintained their hormone levels, they would be allowed to play.
Those guidelines were set by the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) in 2012. Since its implementation, only 13 transgender girls have been approved.
That's why Democratic Minority Leader John Rizzo believes taking the time to debate the issue is absurd.
“There’s more bills about trans kids playing sports than there are trans kids that want to play sports,” Rizzo said.
Republicans say the bill is a matter of fairness. Senate President Pro Tempore Caleb Rowden told media that Republicans are unified in their stance against allowing transgender girls to play girls' sports.
Republicans currently hold both the House and Senate, which means they could pass a piece of legislation like the “Save Women’s Sports Act” within the year.
This proposal is part of 30 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state of Missouri, which leads the nation. Other proposals include banning public drag performances and banning critical race theory in schools.
The Senate's Committee on Emerging Issues is set to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday to hear testimony and discuss the bills.