SPRINGFIELD - A Lebanon man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court Monday for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties.
Douglas S. Ward, 34, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
On March 3, Ward pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Co-defendants William D. Johnson, 47, and Joshua T. Davenport, 41, also pleaded guilty and await sentencing, according to a press release.
As part of the conspiracy, Ward admitted receiving methamphetamine and distributing it to others between May 20 and Sept. 28, 2019. Johnson obtained large amounts of methamphetamine from a source in California and distributed it to others, including Davenport, the release said.
On June 18, 2019, Ward crashed the car he was driving and was arrested. While traveling eastbound on Missouri 96 near Route UU in Lawrence County, a Jasper County Sheriff's Department transport officer passed by Ward's vehicle, forcing another vehicle off the road.
Ward crashed his vehicle and then tried to evade arrest. He was eventually apprehended by a trooper from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to court documents, Ward told officers in June 2019 that he had been getting one pound of methamphetamine per day from his source since getting out of prison in December 2018. He also admitted that, for four weeks prior to his arrest, he had obtained two pounds of methamphetamine per week for $4,000 per pound, according to the release.
In the past, Ward has been convicted of a state felony for drug trafficking, the release said. He is also convicted of domestic violence for the assault of his girlfriend and another assault conviction for an incident that occurred while he was incarcerated and attacked another inmate, according to the release.