LEBANON - Police in Lebanon have identified the remains found in a burnt car on March 19.
The remains belong to 71-year-old Stephen Winn, according to a Tuesday news release. Police believe his death was self inflicted.
Around 2:24 a.m. on March 19, officers and the Lebanon Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in a parking lot of 1140 Millcreek Road.
Fire crews were able to gain control and extinguish the fire, and a body was located inside the vehicle.
Winn went missing in 1991 from Kansas City, where he lived with his wife, Khristine Winn, and their children. Police say his family did not have any contact with him for 32 years.
Several items in the vehicle, a 1979 Chrysler New York, led them to a Camdenton resident, Khristine Bechard. Police say she previously used the alias Khristine Winn, the wife of Stephen.
Khristine Winn's relatives were contacted, and police learned she died in 2018.
Additional interviews revealed Stephen Winn left his family in 1991, assumed Khristine Winn's identity, and later married and lived under the alias of Khristine Bechard, according to the news release.
Lebanon police say formal results of Stephen Winn's autopsy are still pending.