LEE'S SUMMIT - Officers with the Lee's Summit Police Department's Crime Reduction Team apprehended shoplifters in a Lee Summit shopping center Wednesday.
While at one of the businesses, officers caught wind that a suspect was walking out of the store with a large amount of merchandise, according to a Facebook post from the department.
After further investigation, officers said they discovered the suspect attempted to flee the store with approximately $6,500 worth of clothing, electronics, jewelry and cologne.
Officers also found out the suspect was driving a stolen car from Kansas City, the post said.
A search of the car revealed additional stolen items from other retailers and one item that stood out: a large silver trophy.
The engraving on the trophy belonged to the late Leonard (Len) Dawson. The Chief's former Quarterback received the “Meritorious Service in Pro Football” trophy in 1976. The football legend became an inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.
Detectives said they reached out to the Kansas City Chief’s organization, which connected them to Len’s wife, Linda Dawson. Detectives would learn that the trophy was probably stolen sometime in the early 1980s.