CHAMOIS - After Amendment 3 passed in November, legalizing recreational marijuana use for adults, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released draft rules to explain how the amendment would be implemented. One of those rules could give additional regulations to Missouri's hemp industry.
Amendment 3 does not include hemp in its definition of marijuana, but the draft rule for manufacturing facilities states "a manufactured product may not be sold in Missouri that contains chemical modification, conversion, or synthetic derivation of intoxicating [THC] isomers, including delta-8."
Because the rule does not specify a "manufactured marijuana product" and instead just says "a manufactured product," delta-8 hemp products could be included in this regulation.
While DHSS does not have the authority to regulate the hemp industry, hemp producers and store owners in Missouri are concerned the draft rule could open the door to further regulation or law enforcement intervention in delta-8 hemp sales.
"It doesn't pertain to us at this time, but it's a stepping stone that it could," said Sean Hackmann, owner of Grandpa's Family Farms, a hemp producer in Chamois, Missouri. Hackmann is also the president of the Missouri Hemp Trade Association. He estimated that 20% to 30% of his farm's sales are to manufacturing facilities to be made into delta-8 products.
"If they have to move outside of the state because of some wording that's misunderstood, then that's going to cut into our business a lot more," Hackmann said.
Another concern for Hackmann is that hemp storefronts will take down their delta-8 products entirely instead of running a risk. Hackmann said regulations will impact the entire industry.
"There's going to be a lot of stores closed, a lot of processors closed," Hackmann said. "It'll just kill the hemp industry in Missouri."
Storefronts and producers in the hemp industry are often tightly interconnected. The general manager of Grandpa's Family Farms, Scott Mertz, said storefronts pulling products would make a big impact on the state's processors.
"That would heavily impact both our distribution and profit margins," Mertz said. "If these stores are afraid to sell a product that could be deemed illegal, it would impact everybody in the state, not just us."
Hemp businesses across the state feel like they're in limbo. The industry could potentially see huge negative regulations if the manufacturing facilities draft rule isn't changed, but they likely won't know the end result until February.
"To be tied up and not have any information on what is going on definitely can affect your business," Mertz said.
The Missouri Hemp Trade Association said it has been in contact with DHSS since the draft rules were released. Hackmann believes cooperation between the two could help improve education about cannabis and fix the existing legal ambiguity.
"If we keep it under the law and educate what the law is as much as we can, I think we'll be fine in this state," he said.