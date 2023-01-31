JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate's Emerging Issues Committee hosted a hearing Tuesday for six different bills regarding transgender female athletes participating in female sports.
The bills break down as follows:
- SB 2: Establishes the "Save Women's Sports Act" relating to female-only athletics in middle schools, high schools and colleges
- SB 29: Prohibits an athletic team sponsored by a school from allowing a student to compete in an athletic competition designated for the opposite biological sex
- SB 39: Establishes guidelines for student participation in athletic contests organized by sex
- SB 87: Establishes the "Save Women's Sports Act"
- SB 165: Creates the "Save Women's Sports Act" and rules regarding school locker rooms
- SB 48: Establishes the "Save Women's Sports Act" relating to female-only athletics in middle schools, high schools and colleges
The hearing lasted from 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Each side had one hour worth of witness testimony with two minutes given per witness.
Over the course of the two hours, two polarized sides battled out their beliefs on the bills. Most seemed to be either completely in favor of the bills or completely against them, whether it was a senator or a witness.
During the hearing, Sen. Andrew Koenig (R-Manchester) asked one opposing witness if they believe if objective reality could be determined or if truth exists.
"Are there differences between men and women when it comes to sports that should be determined?" Koenig asked. "Should we have men's sports and women's sports, or does it not matter, should everything just be coed?"
Casey Pick, director of law and policy for The Trevor Project, believes that this question should be discussed by the state athletic association, not state legislators.
"[They] have not really investigated the nuance of these issues," Pick said.
The Trevor Project is an organization that provides 24/7 support services to young LGBTQ+ individuals. Pick was at the hearing Tuesday to testify on behalf of the organization against all six bills.
“I want to bring it back to the reality that transgender women and girls do exist," Pick said. "They are our neighbors, our friends, they are here in this room today. And because of that, they deserve every right and opportunity that any young person in Missouri has."
Multiple questions arose during the hearing on what constitutes someone as male or female. Republican senators argued that gender is dependent on their birth certificate and that males are at a biological advantage.
“I think obviously you can come up with some language that determines if someone is objectively male or female," Koenig said. "I don't think you can create your own reality and just determine for yourself who you are."
Democratic senators argued that the roughly five transgender athletes in Missouri should not be a priority or an issue for the General Assembly, after Republicans ranked it as a priority early on in the hearing.
After the hearing, Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City) gathered with LGBTQ+ advocates to encourage those against the bill to continue to speak out.
“I don’t know how I feel about it [the bills]," Razer said. "There are weeks that I don’t want to be here anymore, but then I think about them [teenagers, children], ... and I get my butt back here.”