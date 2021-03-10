COLUMBIA - With less than five days until Phase 1B Tier 3 opens for critical workers, less than fifty percent of Missouri's 65+ population has been vaccinated.
Just 45.6% of Missouri's 65+ population has received the vaccine under Phase 1B Tier 2. A total of 550,274 Missouri seniors have received the vaccine.
49.3% of the 65-74 age category, 38.6% of the 75-84 category, and 52.3% of the 85+ category has received their first dose, according to the Missouri COVID vaccine dashboard.
Nationally, the numbers are better where 61.2% of the 65 or older population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to CDC data.
Rural Boone County resident Don Jourdan, 74, was able to receive his second dose of the vaccine in early February. He said many of his acquaintances simply haven't been able to find the doses.
"Most of the people I know are amiable to getting it and hopefully they'll be able to do that in a timely manner," Jourdan said.
He said he hopes the process speeds up so he can be around all his friends again.
"It's kind of lonely out there by yourself," Jourdan said. "I got my cats and my dog, but it's hard to have any kind of intellectual conversation with your animals."
Dave Dillon, a spokesperson for the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) said it is largely a matter of demand that has limited the percentage of seniors vaccinated.
"We have a situation where demand is still stronger than supply," Dillon said. "We want to vaccinate the most vulnerable first. That's been the plan from the beginning."
"If you're 65 or older, you also may prefer to get it conveniently," he said.
Dillon said the number of vaccine events have increased, but they are not always near where some Missourians live.
When asked if there was concern that unvaccinated seniors might have fewer opportunities to get doses with Tier 3 opening on Monday, Dillon said many vaccinators will still give priority to the tier system.
"Just because you have signed up doesn't make you first in line necessarily," Dillon said.
A January MHA poll found that vaccine hesitancy was present among some Missouri seniors:
- 65% percent of Missouri men and 48% of women aged 60+ said they would get the vaccine "right away"
- 19% of men and 27% of women aged 60+ said they would "wait and see"
- 10% of men and 19% of women aged 60+ said they would "definitely not get the vaccine"
Dillon said it is likely more people have decided they would get the vaccine right away.
"The more people that are vaccinated, the more evidence that is out that suggests these vaccines are effective and helpful with limited side effects, the more people are moving from the wait and see camp," he said.
Once vaccine supply exceeds demand, Dillon said, then state medical officials must make the convincing argument to those holding out, so the state can reach herd immunity.
In Boone County, Sara Humm of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said that process will involve getting personal with people.
"We're doing things like traditional media and social media, but we're also doing community forums," Humm said. "We've had one for the Black community, for the Spanish speaking community. We plan to have more discussions about how to reach the rural community."
Humm said everyone in Tier 2 and above that signed up for notifications from the health department received an invitation to get the vaccine.
Dillon said he expects the number to move up because Missouri is receiving more doses, especially as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes more widely available.