JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate's Committee for Education and Workforce Development held a hearing Tuesday for multiple bills, one of which modifies what ideas and lessons teachers can teach in elementary and secondary education.
The hearing ended before all constitutes on both sides could speak.
Under Senate bill 42, school districts would be prohibited from teaching about The 1619 Project, critical race theory and any other topics related to those two ideas.
If a school district violates this act, the government would withhold 5% of its state aid on the first offense until it no longer violates the provisions. Consequences will increase if the provision continues to be violated, the bill says.
The 1619 Project is an initiative first started by The New York Times Magazine to reframe the country's history, by examining the consequences of owning slaves and spotlighting contributions of Black Americans. Critical race theory is similar in concept as it examines how laws, politics and media are shaped by social conceptions of race and ethnicity.
One organization present during the hearing was PROMO, which is an LGBTQ+ organization dedicated to liberating LGBTQ+ individuals from discrimination and oppression.
The Senior Director of Public Policy and Advocacy for PROMO, Shira Berkowitz, said the organization was present Tuesday to tell senators that curriculum should not be held back from school youth.
"We shouldn't be teaching about some backgrounds of some students or some histories, and not the breadth of the reality of our history," they said.
Another organization in attendance was the ACLU Missouri, which works to defend the rights to equality, liberty and justice for all Missourians.
ACLU Missouri Executive Director and attorney Luz María Henríquez said she is also in opposition to SB 42. She claims that the bill limits information access for students and violates fundamental laws.
"We have serious concerns about the impact of the scale, not just on our community and our education system, but also for all of Missourians," she said. "We believe it will lead to lawsuits based on the First Amendment, 14th Amendment and Title IX issues. In addition, it puts federal funding at issue for our schools."
The writing of the original bill also included a ban on transgender females participating in female sports at the elementary and secondary levels. During the hearing on Tuesday, Senator and Committee chair Andrew Koenig said that section of the bill will no longer be part of SB 42 moving forward.
But Berkowitz and others were there to speak about the topic.
"I can tell you from the kids who are hard to hear. It sends the message that they are not seen in their government. They're not seen in their classrooms. They're not seen as valuable valid youth in our society," they said.
One trans-girl, Ruby Haluf, traveled from St. Louis to talk about her love for sports in front of the senators. She prepared a speech ahead of time.
With the hearing cut short, she was unable to read her speech. She said she is upset.
"I don't think the government should decide if I could play school. Let me be a regular kid," she said.
According to Berkowitz, over 30 families came to give their testimonies Tuesday, and not all were able to do so.
"It's very clear that the Senate today did not want to hear from their constituents, which makes us a closed loop government," they said. "We had a line of people who didn't fit in the hearing room that had been waiting in the hallway to be heard. And I know they're really disappointed and angry at the way that our government has been functioning."
This bill is one of nine that will be discussed on Tuesday, with the eight other House bills related to LGBTQ+ rights being discussed Tuesday afternoon.