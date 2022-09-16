MISSOURI − The state of Missouri will celebrate historically Black colleges and universities next week during its first-ever HBCU Week.
Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate bill 718 into law in June, which established the third week in September as HBCU Week.
As part of the celebration, Lincoln University will host multiple events during the week to honor LU's higher education role as an HBCU and its founders, the 62nd and 65th United States Colored Infantries.
The university's theme is "Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through HBCUs."
Saturday, Sept. 17 will kickoff the celebration with the Lincoln Blue Tiger football home game against Fort Hays State at 6 p.m. LU asks attendees to wear any HBCU apparel for free admission to the game.
Page Library on LU's campus will open a digital archival display Monday, "Activism at Lincoln," which will be available for viewing all week.
Students will take over social media accounts for LU on Tuesday, and you can follow along at @lumo_ose.
A community discussion will be held Wednesday evening, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 214 Adams Street. LU's executive director of academic initiatives, Dr. Darius Watson, will moderate the discussion of LU's relationship with Jefferson City and the mid-Missouri region.
Friday will also be HBCU Pride Day, where the LU community is encouraged to share "why it's great to attend an HBCU" with photos and comments on social media.
More HBCU Weeks at LU can be found on its website.