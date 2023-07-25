JEFFERSON CITY – The Appellate Judicial Commission announced Tuesday a list of applicants to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Missouri created by the August retirement of Judge George W. Draper III.
The commission will interview all 22 applicants beginning at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews are open to the public.
It then will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 to submit the names of three candidates to Gov. Mike Parson for consideration.
- Albus is circuit judge for the 21st Circuit Court in St. Louis County.
- He previously was a law clerk for the Missouri Court of Appeals and for the Missouri Supreme Court.
- Benton is an associate circuit judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit in Platte County.
- She previously was an assistant prosecuting attorney for Platte County.
- Borthwick was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals-Southern District in 2022.
- She previously served as a circuit judge of the 31st Circuit Court in Greene County.
- Broniec was appointed as a judge to the Missouri Court of Appeals-Eastern District in 2020.
- She previously was associate circuit judge and prosecuting attorney for Montgomery County and assistant prosecuting attorney for Lincoln and Warren counties.
- Castle was appointed as a judge in the 16th Circuit Court in Jackson County in 2020 after serving as associate circuit judge.
- She previously served as an assistant prosecutor in the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and a special assistant U.S. attorney.
- Clark was appointed as a judge to the Missouri Court of Appeals-Eastern District in 2021.
- He previously served as associate circuit judge and circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit in St. Louis.
- Davis is a federal litigator practicing with True North Law, LLC.
- Davis has also served as an assistant U.S. attorney, an adjunct professor at Saint Louis University Law School, and as Missouri Election Day operations director for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.
- Gardner was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals-Eastern District in 2020.
- He previously served as circuit judge and presiding judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit in southeast Missouri, as well as a law clerk at the Supreme Court of Missouri.
- Garrett was appointed as circuit judge of the 16th Circuit Court in Jackson County in 2013.
- He previously served as an associate circuit judge, an assistant prosecuting attorney and an assistant attorney general.
- Gooch was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals-Southern District in 2022.
- Goodman was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals-Southern District in 2020.
- He previously served as circuit judge for the 39th Judicial Circuit in southwest Missouri, a state senator for the 29th District, and state representative for the 132nd District. Goodman was also in private practice from 1998-2012 and an assistant county prosecutor.
- Growcock was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals-Southern District in 2021.
- She previously served as circuit judge for the 38th Circuit Court in Christian County.
- Kloecker is an attorney at Kloecker Law in St. Louis.
- Limbaugh is an associate circuit judge for the 19th Circuit Court in Cole County.
- He previously served as the elected prosecuting attorney of Cape Girardeau County and as the governor's general counsel.
Anton H. Luetkemeyer
- KOMU 8 could not find information on Luetkemeyer.
- Mackelprang is a deputy attorney attorney in the Missouri Attorney General's office.
- McPherson is a partner at Armstrong Teasdale LLP in St. Louis.
- Roland is the director of litigation for the Freedom Center of Missouri, a nonprofit.
- Stevens was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District in 2021.
- He previously served as the first assistant attorney general for the State of Missouri, as well as assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri and a law clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.
- Torbitzky was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District in 2021.
- He practiced private law as a member of Reichardt Torbitzky LLC in St. Louis.
- Wallach was appointed as circuit judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit in St. Louis County in 2016. He is also the judicial liaison for the court’s Public Speaker’s Bureau.
- Wobig is a Missouri public defender in the St. Louis area.