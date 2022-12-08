COLUMBIA - With Amendment 3 now fully in effect, medical marijuana dispensaries can start applying for recreational licenses. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will have 60 days to review and approve applications, meaning recreational marijuana can be purchased legally as early as February.
However, those who want a microbusiness license will have to wait until June to start filing their application, which will be issued as early as December 2023. Despite that wait, many people are already preparing for microbusiness licenses to open.
Johnathan Barfield is the owner of Grow Buddies Garden and Hydroponic Supply. His store provides all the resources to garden with specialization in cannabis. He also provides services to some local dispensaries.
"Everybody's getting their ducks in a row because they know once the floodgates open it might be difficult to get certain supplies," Barfield said.
Barfield said for cannabis specifically, most of his regular customers are either just beginning and trying to learn more, or they're checking in with the newest products. He said microbusinesses can offer opportunities for marijuana growth that dispensaries don't have.
"On average, you can get four times as much of what you spend at a dispensary as far as what you would be growing dollar for dollar," Barfield said.
Barfield said he expects his business to grow 40% this year, and he expects it might grow even more in coming years.
While microbusiness licenses likely won't be available for around a year, medical dispensaries are already getting their applications filled out.
Brooke Foster is the CEO of COCO Labs and Dispensaries. On Thursday afternoon, she said her group was planning on submitting their application for a license in a few hours.
"This license process isn't too terribly daunting," Foster said.
Foster said she expects much more growth in her medical dispensaries.
"You're talking five times the amount of potential customers that dispensaries can see throughout the state of Missouri," Foster said.
With many more potential customers, she expects a lot more people coming through her business's doors.
"We expect about a two to three [times] jump in our foot traffic," Foster said.