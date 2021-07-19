COLUMBIA — With a federal ruling against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a local immigration attorney said the focus needs to be a new immigration act.
“If I could tell former President Biden one thing, it would be, make the immigrant act a priority, focus on the Dream Act,” attorney David Cox said.
A federal judge ruled Friday that the Obama administration did not have the legal authority to grant deportation relief and work permits to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.
According to CBS News, U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen required the Biden administration to stop approving new applications for DACA.
DACA gives the opportunity to immigrants to enter the labor market. DACA provides work authorization that provides immigrants with betters and more stables jobs.
DACA had already been changed under the Trump administration that made few people eligible, Cox said.
In Missouri, public universities haven't been allowed to offer in-state tuition to students living illegally in the U.S. since 2015.
Missouri requires illegal immigrants to pay international student tuition rates, making it harder for them to go to college.
Stephen T. Blower, an immigration lawyer in Columbia, said undocumented immigrants leave Missouri to go to college.
“There is a talented group of undocumented immigrants leaving Missouri to go to another state to go to college because they do not have the money to pay international tuition.”
Missouri makes undocumented immigrants pay international tuition, but some states do not even let undocumented immigrants go to college.
“Why should citizenship be a factor in whether you are able to go to college or not?" Blower said, “Making college unaffordable is making undocumented immigrants more motivated to go to another state.”
DACA only allows immigrants to work in the U.S. It provides them with a social security number.
President Joe Biden said the Justice Department intends to appeal the federal judge’s ruling.