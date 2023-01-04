JEFFERSON CITY - Wednesday marked the start of the first legislative session of 2023 for the Missouri General Assembly.
Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) took center stage for much of the day. He took on a new title, Senate President Pro Tem. The decision was ratified unanimously by the full Senate.
In a speech following his election, Sen. Rowden addressed his plans for the position. He specifically focused on education, calling out multiple state organizations.
"We have not done enough. DESE [Department of Elementary and Secondary Education] has not done enough. The State Board of Education has not done enough," Sen. Rowden said. "Our students have suffered and that has to end."
Rowden also addressed health care for mothers. While he is against abortion, he said he wants to redefine what "pro-life" means in the state. He said his plan is: "to extend health care coverage for moms after birth, after the birth of their child. Being pro-life means standing strong for kids and standing strong for their moms."
Rowden already got a head start by prefiling multiple bills. The Parents Bill of Rights says that no district should deny a parent or guardian of a minor certain rights in the school system.
These rights include:
- The right to know what a child is learning at school
- The right to transparency in the school board and system
- The right to check-in with a child
Both parties have wide variety of topics on their agenda, including many others backed or prefiled by mid-Missouri representatives. This includes but is not limited to:
- Medicaid expansion
- legalization of marijuana
- Teacher salary increases
- New gun laws
That includes Rep. David Tyson (D-Columbia), who prefiled legislation last month to prohibit teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic and automatic weapons. Rep. Ed Lewis (R-Moberly) prefiled a bill that aims to raise teacher salaries to $34,000 at the beginning of the 2024 school year.
Gov. Mike Parson will reveal his budget priorities during his State of the State address on Jan. 18.