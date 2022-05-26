COLUMBIA - The local chapter of Moms Demand Action spoke today on the reaction to the Uvalde shooting.
The Columbia chapter spokesperson said the events left them horrified. "I think anyone who has a soul is horrified by what happened in Texas, absolutely horrified," said Catey Terry.
The national organization held a closed virtual rally today for federal action on gun violence.
"We live in Missouri, we don't want to take away people's guns. That's not who we are as a people or as an organization," said Terry. "But we do want some common sense gun legislation to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them."
Terry went on to say that during this time, parents should check on their children.
"The other thing that I think we should all be looking at is our children, and whether they feel safe. Do active shooter drills cause more damage than good? I think they're fairly traumatizing to children," said Terry.
In a tweet Tuesday, Governor Parson expressed his and the first ladies condolences for the victim's families and friends.
.@FirstLadyTeresa and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic news out of Uvalde, Texas.We are praying for the victims’ families and friends and that they may find strength and peace in such a difficult time.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 25, 2022
The deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday left 19 children and two adults dead.
The 18-year-old shooter, who arrived at Robb Elementary School with body armor and a long rifle, was shot and killed by responding law enforcement officers. The shooting is now the second deadliest school shooting in the US.
According to their website, the grassroots organization is, "Fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. We pass stronger gun laws and work to close the loopholes that jeopardize the safety of our families."