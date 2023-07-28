MOONSHINE BEACH — A Louisiana man drowned in Table Rock Lake Thursday afternoon, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).
The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. near Moonshine Beach after the man lost his grip on a floating device and went under water, according to the report.
Shannon Summers, 44, of Paradis, Louisiana, was transported to Cox Hospital in Branson before being pronounced dead.
Summers was not wearing a life jacket, according to report.
The drowning was MSHP Troop D's third drowning of 2023.