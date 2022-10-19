PIKE COUNTY − The police chief of Louisiana and a local resident are charged with felonies after an overdose death occurred at the chief's residence.
The Pike County Sheriff's Office reports an off-duty Louisiana police officer called the non-emergency line of Pike County 911 Tuesday just before 10 p.m. to report a death.
Responders arrived at the reported residency of Louisiana Police Chief William Jones and his girlfriend, Alexis J. Thorne.
At the scene, the body of Gabriel Thorne, 24, Alexis' brother, was found deceased. Another brother, 21, was found in "respiratory distress" and revived with Narcan, then sent to Pike County Memorial Hospital, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office conducted an investigation, which concluded with the arrest of both Jones and Thorne.
Jones, 50, is charged with second-degree trafficking drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence, all felonies. He is being held in the Lincoln County on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
Thone, 25, is charged with second-degree trafficking drugs and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. She is being held in the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.