JEFFERSON CITY − Lincoln University (LU) and State Fair Community College (SFCC) launched a new program Tuesday to help SFCC students with a two-year associate degree transition to finish a four-year degree at LU.
"It's a partnership that should benefit both institutions, as we give Missouri residents an opportunity to use A+ [Scholarship] money through State Fair Community College on Lincoln University's campus," John Moseley, LU president, said.
Brent Bates, SFCC president, said he reached out to Moseley last year and started looking into opportunities to collaborate.
"We signed a historic agreement of cooperation with these two institutions to share programming, share space, to serve students and get more students into the educational pipeline to complete eventually a bachelor's degree," Bates said.
Moseley said their goal is to give students a good experience so that they decide to remain in school and finish their bachelor's degree.
"We serve a wide variety of students as an open enrollment institution," Moseley said. "We know that this relationship will include students that are also underprepared for college, and we will work with those students here to get 30 credits to transfer into Lincoln, to give them the foundation that they need to be successful to earn their bachelor's degree."
This new program, "Connect Blue," is also a way to improve retention and graduation rates for students.
"There's a number of students in mid-Missouri that earn A+ money that is only available at a two-year college, so we see this as a win win for both institutions," Moseley said.
The application deadline for students to apply is June 15.
"It's a reciprocal relationship," Moseley said. "Students apply to either organization. Students that apply to State Fair Community College and want to be a part of this program will be a full time student at State Fair, but take a class at Lincoln University."
LU is reserving around 50 rooms for any student who wants to live on campus.
"The goal is again to get them an associate's degree initially, as we know an associate's degree itself improves that students' earning income potential, and then eventually get into a four-year bachelor's degree," Moseley said.
This program is implemented for good. Bates said they believe the program will only get "bigger and better" as it grows.