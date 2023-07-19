LAWRENCE COUNTY − A man from Ash Grove and a baby from Republic were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday night.
The crash happened on Route 96, six miles west of Miller, around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Wyatt Cady, 32, was driving a 1983 Ford F250 east and traveled off the road, overcorrected and struck a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan head on, according to the report.
The Dodge was driven by Curtis Forrest, 31. Forrest had two passengers in the mini-van, including a 3-year-old boy and a baby girl.
Cady and the baby were pronounced dead at the scene. Forrest and the 3-year-old were flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for serious injuries.
The report said Forrest was wearing a seatbelt, and the children had safety devices. Cady was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.