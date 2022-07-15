JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Attorney General's Office announced the conviction of a Van Buren man for the 2019 shooting of a Carter County sheriff's deputy and Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper.
James D. Cummings was convicted in Jefferson County on four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action.
Cummings was arrested after shooting Deputy Brigg Pierson and State Trooper Caleb McCoy in August 2019 when they were trying to carry out an eviction of Cummings from his house.
“Working to put violent criminals, especially those who perpetrate violent crimes against the brave men and women of law enforcement, is an important duty of this Office," Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a release. "Because of the hard work of the Carter County Prosecuting Attorney and prosecutors in my Office, justice has finally been served."
A sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 22.