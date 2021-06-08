CAMDENTON - A suspect accused of firing shots into a home in Camdenton has been identified after officials found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Camden County deputies said they went to a home on Bear Ridge Road in Camdenton looking for Michael Horonzy, who was reportedly going to the home with a gun. According to deputies, Horonzy was looking to kill someone at the home.
At the house, deputies said they advised the people there to leave for the night until Horonzy had been found, but they refused. Deputies left, but returned later after reports of gunfire at the home.
While investigating, deputies reported finding bullet holes in the house, but no one was hurt.
Deputies later found Horonzy with a self-inflicted gunshot wound near his home in Laclede county. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The connection between Horonzy and the people in the Camden County home is unclear.