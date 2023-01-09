MISSOURI - Missourians incarcerated for marijuana-related charges can now apply to be released early and have their sentences expunged, following the passing of Amendment 3.
The Missouri State Public Defender's Office released the application on its website Friday. It is only for people incarcerated in either a jail, prison, or halfway house and are serving time for specific marijuana offenses.
Those offenses include either a misdemeanor or Class D or E felony that involve less than 3 pounds of marijuana. It also says that the offenses committed by the inmate must either not be a crime, or at least a lesser crime, had Article XIV (Amendment 3) of the Missouri Constitution been in effect at the time of the offense.
People who are serving time in cases involving more than 3 pounds of marijuana, or who are serving time for class C, B or A felonies, are not eligible to apply.
Attorney and co-author of Amendment 3 Dan Viets said an incarcerated person falling into this category will be eligible for relief in due time.
"They will be eligible for expungement when their sentences have been completed and they're off probation or parole," Viets said. "They're not eligible for automatic expungement, but they will be expungable. However, early release, or having your sentence cut short, is limited to people who are serving time for those misdemeanor or class E or D felonies."
The distinction between cases involving over 3 pounds or under 3 pounds is not based on current Missouri laws concerning marijuana. Viets said it was a compromise that his team had to make when drafting Amendment 3.
"That is admittedly a rather arbitrary number," Viets said. "When we were drafting Article XIV, we tried to strike a balance between being as comprehensive as possible and helping as many people as possible and writing something that we felt we could get a majority of support for, that people would vote for. The fact that we wound up passing this with 53% support shows that that's what we accomplished."
Unlike the personal marijuana cultivation license applications, these forms are being accepted by the Missouri State Public Defender's Office right now.
According to the Missouri State Public Defender's office, around 10 people have reached out concerning expungement so far.
The forms also allow people to try to get early release or their records expunged "Pro se," which means without an attorney.
Viets said the time it could take from turning in an application to actually being released or having a record expunged could vary. He strongly recommends getting an attorney to help.
"It depends on the court, on how crowded the docket is," Viets said. "Frankly, it depends on whether they have a lawyer or not. It would be helpful to have an attorney advocating to get a quick hearing. Based on my experience that would happen within a month, but that's with a lawyer."
According to Viets, the Missouri Department of Corrections has estimated this measure of Article XIV would help around 500 to 600 people get released from prison early.
Viets said most of the criticisms he's heard of this measure is that people wish it were broader. He said he also wants it to broader, which is why the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) is lobbying and working with legislators for broader early release.
"They are drafting a bill with legislators that would apply to all people serving time for marijuana offenses," Viets said. "We're at the mercy of the legislature, but we will have a bill filed very soon which would allow everyone serving time for marijuana to be released early. We hope the legislature will pass that before the end of mid May."
Viets said Article XIV also extends to people on probation. Those people can petition the court for early release from probation or parole.
For Viets, the fact that these forms are out and people can start applying for early release is a testament to work he's put in over decades.
"I have worked on this issue for 50 years," Viets said. "Even long before I was an attorney. It is extremely exciting and satisfying, and we're not done. NORML and other groups are continuing to work towards other reforms in the Missouri General Assembly. We have about a half dozen bills filed that would improve the law that Amendment 3 has created."