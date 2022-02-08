MISSOURI − The Missouri Supreme Court has put attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey on probation following their misdemeanor guilty pleas last year.
The Supreme Court handed down its decision Tuesday. The court suspended their law licenses and then stayed those suspensions and put the couple on probation.
If the McCloskeys break their probation, their licenses could then be suspended, and they can't appeal the order for at least six months.
Mark McCloskey, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, a class C misdemeanor, while Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Both individuals paid fines for their pleas. Gov. Mike Parson pardoned the couple in August.
On June 28, 2020, during racial injustice protests in St. Louis, the couple pointed firearms at protesters who marched too close to their home in a private community. The two said they felt threatened by the protesters, who were on their way to demonstrate in front of the mayor’s house nearby.
No shots were fired and no injuries occurred. The incident sparked national news and controversy.