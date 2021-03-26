JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the state’s first black-bear hunting season is slated for this coming fall, Oct. 18 through 27.
The Missouri Conservation Commission gave final approval of MDC’s season framework, permit and harvest quotas, and other related regulations for hunting black bears in Missouri at its March 26 open meeting.
The approved regulations limit bear hunting to Missouri residents and restrict bear hunting to designated areas of southern Missouri.
Missouri residents will be able to apply during May for the Oct. 18-27 hunt with permit selection by July 1 through a random drawing of applicants.
Missouri’s estimated 800 (600 – 1,000) black bears are found south of the Missouri River, and primarily south of Interstate 44. MDC has established three Bear Management Zones (BMZ) in southern Missouri and will issue annual permit numbers and harvest quotas for each of the three BMZs. Each permit will be for a specific BMZ and may be used on public or private property within the BMZ.
The limited hunting season will be restricted to Missouri residents and will begin each year on the third Monday in October and run for 10 days or until BMZ-specific quotas are reached. Once the specific harvest quotas are filled for each BMZ, the season for that BMZ will be closed.
“Being able to add this iconic species to the long list of hunting opportunities for Missourians is a testament to the decades of bear research and management by MDC staff,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “A limited annual hunting season will help manage the growing number of black bears in the state.”
Hunting hours will be a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset. Hunters will be allowed to use both archery and firearms equipment with allowable methods being the same as those for deer and elk, except the use of an atlatl. Baiting and the use of dogs will not be allowed.
The harvest limit will be one bear per permit. Only lone black bears may be taken. Hunters may not take bears that are known to be in the presence of others bears, including female black bears with cubs.
Hunters who are issued permits must call MDC each day before they intend to hunt to determine if the BMZ-specific quota has been reached.
MDC will offer an online bear-hunting permit-application period May 1-31 with a fee of $10 per applicant.
Apply May 1-31 online, through MDC's free MO Hunting app, through a permit vendor, or by calling 1-800-392-4115.
Permit selection will be determined by July 1 through a random drawing of all eligible applicants. There will be no “sit-out” period for those selected to receive permits.
Those selected will then be eligible to buy a permit at a cost of $25. Selected hunters must be 11 years of age or older and have completed hunter education (or be exempt) by the time of the hunt to purchase a permit.