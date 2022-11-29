COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for the public's feedback regarding the state's public lake and stream access program.
A draft Generic Environmental Assessment (EA) was created in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).
In order to provide adequate access for recreational boating and fishing, MDC said it strives to construct new, renovate or relocate existing boating access areas on public lakes and streams.
MDC typically uses federal funds from the Sport Fish Restoration (SFR) to construct the accesses and improve fishing. The SFR requires states to allocate 15% of their allotment for the acquisition, development, renovation, improvement or operations and maintenance of the boat accesses.
The project will aid the USFWS on whether to implement the EA to expedite and reduce the cost for a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review of some boating access projects.
MDC fisheries programs supervisor Laura Ruman said new and improved boat accesses are necessary to help meeting increasing demand generated by increased boat ownership and leisure time.
"Accesses are frequently damaged during flood events and may require closure until the damage is repaired or the access is relocated," she said.
Ruman said expediting the NEPA review process would allow for more timely repairs.
The draft EA can be viewed online here.
Public comment is open by contacting Ruman by email (Laura.Ruman@mdc.mo.gov) or by mail until Dec. 31.
Comments can be mailed to Ruman at the Missouri Department of Conservation, 2901 W. Truman Boulevard, Jefferson City, 65102.