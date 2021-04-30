JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds Missourians interested in hunting elk and black bears this fall to apply during May.
There will be five available elk-hunting permits during May and 400 available for black bear hunting. The permits are offered by the MDC.
At least one elk-hunting permit will be for approved landowners with qualifying property and the remainder for the general public.
MDC has designated a 9-day archery portion running Oct. 16-24 and a 9-day firearms portion running Dec. 11-19. The five permits will be for bull elk and will be valid for both portions.
All elk-hunting permits will be assigned through a random drawing. Only Missouri residents are eligible to apply for and purchase elk-hunting permits in Missouri.
Those eligible can apply for the random elk-permit drawing May 1 - 31 online, through MDC's free MO Hunting app, through a permit vendor, or by calling 1-800-392-4115.
MDC will require a $10 nonrefundable application fee for all elk applicants. Those selected for each of the five permits must pay a $50 permit fee. All permits are nontransferable.
To apply for an elk permit, applicants must be Missouri residents at least 11 years of age by the first day of the archery portion of the elk hunting season.
Details on landowner permit applications can be found here. Results of the random elk-permit drawing will be available by July 1.
Missouri's first black-bear hunting season will also be this fall, Oct. 18-27. The maximum total harvest for the season will be 40 bears.
Bear hunting in Missouri is limited to Missouri residents and restricts bear hunting to three designated areas of southern Missouri called Bear Management Zones (BMZ).
Each permit will be for a specific BMZ and may be used on public or private property within the BMZ.
Apply May 1 - 31 online, through MDC's free MO Hunting app, through a permit vendor, or by calling 1-800-392-4115. There is a $10 non-refundable application fee.
Permit selection will be determined by July 1 through a random drawing of all eligible applicants.
Learn more about bear hunting in Missouri here, and for more information on elk hunting, click here.