WASHINGTON COUNTY-- The Missouri Department of Conservation is investigating the shooting of a male bald eagle. The incident occurred at the intersection of Highways C and Z, near Belgrade, in southern Washington County.
MDC received the report of the injured eagle on Feb. 5.
Washington County Conservation Agent Jaymes Hall responded and found the male bald eagle near a nest, where its mate was perched.
Agent Hall verified the eagle was seriously injured and determined it needed to be captured so its injuries could be treated.
The bird was transported to the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park. The bird's right wing was dislocated and severely fractured, WBS staff found. A closer examination also found an entry and exit wound from a single bullet through the joint connecting the wing to the torso. WBS staff believes the eagle was shot on Feb. 3 or 4.
The bald eagle had to be euthanized due to severe tissue and bone damage, following its operation.
MDC is investigating the case and is seeking additional evidence that might assist the investigation. If anyone has information, please contact the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-392-111.
The American bald eagle is a protected species under law and shooting one is both a Missouri and Federal offense.