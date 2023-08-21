JEFFERSON CITY − As deer-hunting season approaches, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has announced changes for the upcoming 2023-2024 deer-hunting season.
The changes include a new firearms early antlerless portion, a new firearms chronic wasting disease (CWD) portion, changes to firearms antlerless permit numbers, and the addition of 14 new counties to the MDC CWD Management Zone, according to a news release.
“The changes to deer hunting regulations for the 2023-2024 deer season were motivated by increasing deer numbers throughout much of Missouri and in response to changes in the distribution of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the state,” MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said.
MDC will offer a new firearms early season antlerless portion Oct. 6-8 in the 100 counties open for the firearms late season antlerless portion, Dec. 2-10.
“With deer numbers being at desired levels in most counties but continuing to increase, additional antlerless harvest is needed to stabilize the deer population,” Isabelle said.
Hunters will be able to use any unfilled firearms deer hunting permits during the CWD portion and must abide by the statewide limit of one antlered deer during the firearms deer season, all portions combined.
Hunters must also abide by county-specific firearms antlerless permit numbers, according to the MDC.
MDC will offer a CWD portion of firearms deer season Nov. 22-26 in CWD Management Zone counties during the 2023-2024 deer season.
“Because higher deer densities can increase the rate of CWD spread, additional deer harvest in the CWD Management Zone is needed to prevent further increases in deer numbers and help minimize the spread of the disease,” Isabelle said.
2023-2024 deer hunting portions and dates include:
Archery deer and turkey hunting
- Sept. 15 through Nov. 10 and Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2024
Firearms deer hunting
- Firearms Early Antlerless Portion: Oct. 6-8 (in open counties)
- Firearms Early Youth Portion: Oct. 28-29
- Firearms November Portion: Nov. 11-21
- Firearms CWD Portion: Nov. 22-26 (in open counties)
- Firearms Late Youth Portion: Nov. 24-26
- Firearms Late Antlerless Portion: Dec. 2-10 (in open counties)
- Firearms Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 23 - Jan. 2, 2024
