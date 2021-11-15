JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri deer hunters harvested 89,861 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season, according to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).
This is almost 10,000 more deer than last year's opening weekend where hunters checked 80,744 deer.
Of the 89,861 deer harvested, 54,415 were antlered bucks, 7,187 were button bucks and 28,259 were does.
Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 1,968 deer harvested, Texas with 1,814 and Benton with 1,654.
“Thankfully, the weather cooperated this weekend and hunters were treated to some good conditions,” MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said in a press release. “Given the rain and gusty winds across much of the state during opening weekend last year, it isn’t surprising that we saw an increase in harvest this year.”
The November portion of firearms deer season continues through Nov. 23.
Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022.
The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 26-28. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.
For current, ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county and type of deer, or for harvest summaries from past years, visit the MDC website.