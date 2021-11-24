MISSOURI − Preliminary reports from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters harvested 187,967 deer during the November portion of firearms season.
Of the 187,967 deer harvested from Nov. 13-23, 101,501 were antlered bucks, 16,435 were button bucks, and 70,031 were does.
The number is an increase from last November's firearm season, when 177,769 deer were harvested.
Top harvest counties include Franklin, Texas and Howell. Boone County took just over 1,800 deer, while Callaway County harvested over 3,100 and Cole County over 1,100.
MDC reports there were two firearms-related incidents, both non-fatal and self-inflicted.
Archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022. The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 26-28. The antler-less portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.
Visit MDC's website for more information on deer hunting in Missouri.