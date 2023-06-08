MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Conservation says a second northern snakehead has been recorded in the state.
The fish was captured on May 19 at the Duck Creek Conservation Area in Wayne County. MDC staff say they spent two days looking for additional fish in the area but found none, "likely indicating they're in the area, but at low numbers."
The first northern snakehead was caught in 2019 in a borrow ditch within the St. Francis River levees in Dunklin County, according to the department.
A northern snakehead is an invasive species native to Asia that was first found in eastern Arkansas waterways in 2008. MDC says they are aggressive predators, as they prey on native species and compete for resources.
MDC encourages anyone who catches a northern snakehead to make sure it's a snakehead, not a native bowfin, then kill it by severing its head or gutting it.
"Do not release the fish or throw it on the bank, as it could migrate back to the water or a new waterbody," MDC said. "Remember this fish is an airbreather and can live a considerable amount of time out of the water."
Additional information on the northern snakehead can be found on MDC's website.