JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation released a notice Tuesday with new information for hunting whitetail deer this upcoming deer season.
The notice informed hunters of new regulations, warned of chronic waste disease and encouraged all to participate in the Missouri Share the Harvest program.
Beginning this year, hunters 15 years or younger on Sept. 15 are exempt from the antler-point restriction during all portions of the archery and firearm seasons, according to the MDC. Both Barton and Vernon counties have also removed this restriction entirely.
Chronic waste disease (CWD) is a deadly, infectious disease in deer and other members of the cervid family that eventually causes death in all animals it infects. There is no known vaccine or cure, and the MDC continues efforts to limit its spread in Missouri by finding cases as early as possible and ensuring they do not spread to deer in more areas.
MDC’s CWD Management Zone consists of counties where or near where CWD has been found. According to the MDC, these counties include Adair, Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jefferson, Knox, Laclede, Linn, Macon, McDonald, Mercer, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Ripley, St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Francois, St. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Vernon, Warren, and Washington.
MDC notes that Barton, Greene, Ripley and Vernon counties are new to the CWD Management Zone this year.
Special regulations apply in CWD Management Zone counties, including:
- During Nov. 12–13, hunters who harvest deer in CWD Management Zone counties (except Gasconade, Knox, St. Charles, and Warren) must take the deer or deer head on the day of harvest to an MDC mandatory CWD sampling station.
- The use of grain, salt products, minerals, and other consumable products used to attract deer is prohibited year-round in CWD Management Zone counties.
- Deer harvested from CWD Management Zone counties must be reported through Telecheck before they can be removed from the county of harvest.
- Hunters must follow carcass-movement restrictions for deer harvested in a CWD Management Zone county.
Hunters must also follow carcass-movement restrictions when bringing parts of harvested deer and other cervids into Missouri from another state.
MDC is offering free voluntary CWD sampling and testing of harvested deer during the entire deer season at select locations throughout the state. The department will also be offering self-service freezer drop-off locations within the CWD Management Zone for hunters to deposit harvested deer heads to have tested for CWD.
Lastly, the MDC encourages deer hunters to share their harvests by donating any surplus venison to the Share the Harvest program to help feed hungry Missourians. The program is administered by the Conservation Federation of Missouri and MDC and has provided nearly 5 million pounds of lean, healthy venison to help feed hungry Missourians since it was started in 1992.
Deer hunting opens with archery season running from Sept. 15 through Nov. 11 and again from Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. The two firearms youth portion will run Oct. 29 and 30 and again on Nov. 25 and 27. The firearms portion runs Nov. 12 through 22 and the antler-less portion runs Dec. 3 through 11. The alternative hunting methods portion will run Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.
More information on deer hunting in Missouri, including seasons, CWD restrictions and other regulations, permits, methods, where to hunt, and more, can be found at the the MDC website.