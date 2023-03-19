MDC to hold workshop on warm-weather grass management

Cattleman Richard McConnell and wife Tina strip graze cattle on warm season grass. They have also fenced off a creek and planted filter strips to improve stream quality.

 Missouri Department of Conservation

The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a workshop on how to manage grass in warm weather at 11 a.m. April 11 in Versailles.

The workshop is intended to help landowners establish warm-season grass on their land and manage native grasses for grazing and haying, according to the conservation department. The session will also feature updated budgets and cost-share opportunities.

The event, which will be held at the Hunter Civic Center, is free to the public and lunch will be provided.

Details for required registration can be found on the MDC website.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Digital producer at KOMU 8 and social media producer at the Columbia Missourian. Previously photo director at Vox Magazine and assistant director of photography (ADOP), photo editor, staff photographer, reporter at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu or at @madiwinfield on Instagram and Twitter.