MDC to hold workshop on warm-weather grass management

The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a workshop on how to manage grass in warm weather at 11 a.m. April 11 in Versailles.
The workshop is intended to help landowners establish warm-season grass on their land and manage native grasses for grazing and haying, according to the conservation department. The session will also feature updated budgets and cost-share opportunities.
The event, which will be held at the Hunter Civic Center, is free to the public and lunch will be provided.
Details for required registration can be found on the MDC website.